WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: andy harris | kamala harris | joe biden | election

Andy Harris to Newsmax: 'Bad Idea' for Kamala to Tout Bidenomics

By    |   Friday, 16 August 2024 10:55 AM EDT

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., told Newsmax on Friday that it's "probably a bad idea" for Vice President Kamala Harris to hit the campaign trail with President Joe Biden, saying it would further tie her to his economic policies.

Biden and Harris on Friday made their first joint public appearance since the president withdrew from the 2024 presidential race and endorsed his vice president, at an event to celebrate the announcement of limits on prescription drug prices for Medicare patients.

Rep. Harris said on "Wake Up America," "I'm not sure that's a good idea on her part" to campaign with Biden, noting that "prices are still up" for customers nationwide when it comes to consumer goods like groceries.

"The fact of the matter is that prices are still up at the gas pump, they're way up at the grocery store, and what they announced yesterday was a drop in the proverbial bucket in terms of what Americans … are having to pay nowadays," Andy Harris said.

Andy Harris was asked what the U.S. economy would look like with Kamala Harris in the White House.

"Well, I think inflation is going to keep on going up," Andy Harris said. "I think that people are going to feel poorer. I think the middle class will be hollowed out. These are all the things that happened under the Harris-Biden administration and would continue with another four years."

Andy Harris added that "Biden was a terrible failure and she wants a promotion."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., told Newsmax on Friday that it's "probably a bad idea" for Vice President Kamala Harris to hit the campaign trail with President Joe Biden, saying it would further tie her to his economic policies.
andy harris, kamala harris, joe biden, election
296
2024-55-16
Friday, 16 August 2024 10:55 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved