Andy Harris to Newsmax: 'Bad Idea' for Kamala to Tout Bidenomics

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., told Newsmax on Friday that it's "probably a bad idea" for Vice President Kamala Harris to hit the campaign trail with President Joe Biden, saying it would further tie her to his economic policies.

Biden and Harris on Friday made their first joint public appearance since the president withdrew from the 2024 presidential race and endorsed his vice president, at an event to celebrate the announcement of limits on prescription drug prices for Medicare patients.

Rep. Harris said on "Wake Up America," "I'm not sure that's a good idea on her part" to campaign with Biden, noting that "prices are still up" for customers nationwide when it comes to consumer goods like groceries.

"The fact of the matter is that prices are still up at the gas pump, they're way up at the grocery store, and what they announced yesterday was a drop in the proverbial bucket in terms of what Americans … are having to pay nowadays," Andy Harris said.

Andy Harris was asked what the U.S. economy would look like with Kamala Harris in the White House.

"Well, I think inflation is going to keep on going up," Andy Harris said. "I think that people are going to feel poorer. I think the middle class will be hollowed out. These are all the things that happened under the Harris-Biden administration and would continue with another four years."

Andy Harris added that "Biden was a terrible failure and she wants a promotion."

