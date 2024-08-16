Biden on Republicans: Dems'll 'Beat the Hell Out of Them'

At a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden said Democrats were going to "beat the hell out of them," referring to Republicans.

Biden made his first joint appearance at an event with Vice President Kamala Harris in Maryland on Thursday, designed to tout the administration's negotiating to lower drug prices. Biden took several shots at former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee.

"They want the guy we're running against — what's his name? Donald Dump or Donald Whatever — they want to get rid of this," Biden said. "They're fighting to get rid of what we just passed. We finally beat Big Pharma. And, might I add, with not one Republican vote in the entire Congress."

Biden said that the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 plan seeks to repeal Medicare's power to negotiate drug prices. Trump has repeatedly disavowed any involvement in Project 2025.

"Let me tell you what our Project 2025 is," Biden said. "Beat the hell out of them."

The Trump campaign's rapid response team called Biden's comments "disgusting," noting it came a little over a month after an assassination attempt against the former president.