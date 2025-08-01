Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Dems 'Cannot Accept' Trump Wins

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., on Friday accused Democrats of having "devised a scheme that would hurt President Trump personally and end the campaign" for the White House in 2016.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard last week released what her office claims is "overwhelming evidence" that former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and other high-ranking Democrats "politicized intelligence to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a yearslong coup against President Trump" after he was first elected in 2016.

In an interview with Newsmax's "Wake Up America" on Friday, Blackburn claimed that during and after the 2016 general election, Democrats "weaponized the DOJ, the CIA, the FBI to work with them to accelerate this conspiracy and to push it forward so that he wouldn't win. And then, of course, he wins, and they push it forward to make it impossible, in their words, for him to govern so that it would disrupt his ability to govern."

The senator continued, "So I find it so incredibly interesting that the Democrats cannot accept the will of the American people. They cannot accept the outcome at the ballot box. And of course, we're seeing it even today because they lost at the ballot box. They've lost in the halls of Congress. They've lost in the courts."

Blackburn later said: "The American people want to see people held to account. And the thing that is so interesting to me, good old common sense, told people something was not right about all of this ... and we see more of the extent of the tangled web that they were weaving and the lengths to which they would go to keep President Donald Trump from carrying out his agenda, which is what the American people had voted for."

