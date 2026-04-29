Boris Johnson to Newsmax: UK Should Be 'Shoulder to Shoulder' With US in Iran

Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday on Newsmax that the U.K.'s "rightful position" is "supporting the No. 1 ally, the United States," adding that London should have responded more forcefully when President Donald Trump sought help.

"When America appealed for help from NATO allies, NATO allies should have listened," Johnson said on "On the Record with Greta Van Susteren." "We should have done everything in our power militarily, politically, diplomatically, to help you."

He rejected the idea that the Iran conflict is not Britain's concern, calling that view "absurd because the whole world is affected by this thing."

He added, "I think Britain should have been there. We should have been faster."

Johnson said he understood Trump's criticism of Prime Minister Keir Starmer as "no Winston Churchill," citing "the failure of the U.K. to do the right thing when America found itself in a tough spot."

"I understand why President Trump spoke as he did," he said.

While noting Britain was not invited to join initial operations, Johnson said, "It would have been a good thing if we'd been in on the ground floor." He added that the U.K. could have helped shape strategy.

He contrasted Starmer's approach with past U.S.-U.K. cooperation. He said, "The Brits were there as a huge and important part of the coalition" in earlier wars alongside Washington.

Johnson also criticized broader European hesitation. He said, "Trump derangement syndrome ... is no excuse for not more visibly standing shoulder to shoulder with America."

On U.S. leadership, he said, "America is the last, best hope of earth. A strong America is a good thing for the world."

But he was quick to add that Iran policy remains "difficult" and "bedeviled."

Johnson sharply condemned what he called "persecution of innocent British troops," accusing "taxpayer-funded left-wing lawyers" of "lying and knowingly promulgating lies" about military actions in Iraq.

"That's why I was so angry and still am," he said.

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