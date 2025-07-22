Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Dems Hurt Voters by Delaying Nominations

By purposely delaying confirmation hearings on President Donald Trump's appointees, Sen. Marsha Blackburn told Newsmax on Tuesday that the Democrats are not actually hurting the chief executive but the very voters that elected them to office.

The Tennessee Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that "the Democrats are slow-walking everything" involved in approving Trump appointments.

The senator stressed that "they think they are doing this to hurt President Trump, but what they're doing is hurting the people who that they've been elected to represent."

Blackburn explained that "most people want law and order... and if you are denying these marshals and U.S. attorneys and district judges to get into place, then you're not going to have that law enforcement that is so vital."

Regarding the controversy over the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, Blackburn said that "my objective in this is to get justice for women and girls and children who have been trafficked."

The senator added that "I would like to know who was involved with Epstein in the human trafficking. It's a global ring. And I trust President Trump and [U.S. Attorney General Pam] Bondi that they are releasing some of this court information. I think we are all committed to breaking apart these human trafficking rings that are really modern day slavery. We need to put an end to this."

Blackburn also commented on Trump's suggestion that senators cancel their August recess in order to get more done, including the approval of his nominations.

She said that more can get done before the break arrives by working nights and on the weekend, but said that "if we come back, I think it would be the last week of the break towards Labor Day and not the first part" of the recess coming up, when so many families have vacations planned before children go back to school or university.

