Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Left Hasn't Learned; People Want Law, Order

The left learned nothing from Nov. 5 and don't seem to realize that what the American people voted for was law and order, Sen. Marsha Blackburn told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Newsline," the Tennessee Republican was discussing the continued efforts of many Democrats to hamper activities by ICE to block illegal immigrants from crossing the border and other measures carried out by the Trump administration to find and deport illegals who are residing in the United States.

The senator stressed that "the left learned nothing from Nov. 5. They've lost at the ballot box. They're losing on the floor of the House and the Senate. They've lost in the courts. So, now what are they trying to do. They are trying to obstruct President Trump and his agenda."

Blackburn emphasized, however, that "what the American people voted for was law and order ... enforcing the rule of law. They want crime to go down. They want to see actions taken against criminals. They want to see criminal illegal aliens be deported."

But Blackburn bemoaned that "the Democrats repeatedly are trying to make illegal legal, and the radical left has chosen a side, and that side is with people that have come into the country illegally."

The senator also talked about her efforts to make sure that universities in her state adhere to the executive order not to promote DEI at colleges, after it was revealed through undercover videos that some staff members at three universities in Tennessee were found to be hiding their DEI programs.

Blackburn said that the staff members said on the videos that they are calling DEI by a different name, but are still practicing it.

The senator made clear that "we are making certain that [everyone] knows it is illegal to practice DEI in their universities."

