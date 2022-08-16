Markwayne Mullin to Newsmax: GOP Will 'Undo' Inflation Reduction Act

Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Republicans will "immediately begin to undo" the Inflation Reduction Act if they win control over both chambers of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections.

Mullin said on "National Report" that "the Democrats continue to lie to the American people, calling it something like Inflation Reduction Act. That's kind of like the same thing when they said 'affordable health care. They're really good about naming things and disguising it, and then they also said they're not going to tax anybody [with an annual income] below $400,000."

Mullin said, "We know this is a tax on everybody because when you tax industry, that tax gets passed on to everybody because it gets factored in the cost of products. But that's the bad news. Here's the good news: They brought this in … through reconciliation, the Inflation Reduction Act, and in anything that goes in … through reconciliation can also come out the same way.

"So, when we take back the House and the Senate in November and we get sworn in in January, we can immediately begin to undo this with the same vote threshold of 51."

