Rep. Mullin to Newsmax: FBI Needlessly Took Trump Search to 'Nuclear Level'

Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., believes the FBI acted in a biased manner with its search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort this week. He also found some humor in one of the reported accusations involving Trump stealing paper copies of nuclear codes.

The confiscated items were not ''a national security immediate threat," Mullin told Newsmax on Friday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" with guest host Tom Basile. "[That the FBI would] go to this nuclear level of raiding a former president of the United States' house" and removing documents that "are already declassified" has political overtones.

On the flip side, Mullin said the FBI's most recent actions are hardly a departure from those in previous years.

It's "hard to trust the FBI with Trump, when they did so well with the [since-discredited Trump] dossier, when they did so well with the Russia collusion hoax," Mullin said with a tinge of sarcasm.

"They also treated Hillary Clinton with non-special gloves," said Mullin, adding Hunter Biden's name to the mix of Democratic Party supporters who have escaped the FBI's or Justice Department's wrath. "What has been done ... to make the American people think they can trust the FBI?"

With Democrats controlling the House, Senate and White House, Mullin conceded there isn't much conservatives can do to stop the FBI, DOJ and the administration right now. But if Republicans overtake the House and Senate this fall, and then win the presidency in 2024, the Oklahoma Republican envisions a total "reorganization" of the FBI.

Mullin also pledged that FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland can expect investigative hearings with House Republicans as early as January 2023.

"There's a big difference between the FBI agents in the field" and those who have "offices on the seventh floor of the Hoover Building," Mullin said.

FBI leaders "are the ones that need to be investigated," said Mullin, who is running for U.S. Senate in the special GOP primary runoff on Aug. 23, adding that the search of Mar-a-Lago is ''nothing more than a political stunt that shouldn't have [risen] to the level that it did."

Mullin then openly wondered if a reformed FBI would be broken up into smaller factions, or taken out of the purview of the Justice Department altogether.

"The field agents are completely separate" from the "swamp in the Hoover Building," Mullin said.

Along those lines, Mullin said he has some sympathy for the FBI agents who were tasked with going into Trump's home and seizing documents, without knowing where the materials were.

"If they knew the location of the threat they were looking for, then what were they doing there for nine and a half hours?" Mullin said.

