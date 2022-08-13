Rep. Mullin to Newsmax: 'Inflation Act' Leaves US Dependent on China

The provisions sought in the Inflation Reduction Act that deal with climate change would be difficult, at best, to enact and may not even be effective, Rep. Markwayne Mullin explained on Newsmax Saturday.

"When we start talking about if we make the transition completely off fossil fuels, that means we end all coal production, all natural gas, and all crude, and we simply go to renewables, which would be wind and which would be solar," the Oklahoma Republican said on Newsmax's "America Right Now," "just to take on today's energy needs, you would have to have the land mass of the size of Texas."

That would mean the government would have to enact eminent domain procedures to take over people's property, just for solar and wind capabilities.

Meanwhile, the measure's billions on climate change mitigation strategies also pushes the country toward electric vehicles, with money being spent to "indoctrinate our young people" into the climate agenda, said Mullen.

"The average house inside the United States has two vehicles," he continued. "That's an average household. To charge two electric vehicles overnight, it would take an additional 100 amps, 180 amps. The service of your average household is 200 amps. You're going to be doubling to a 400 amp service to every house just to charge your vehicles. Where is that energy going to come from?"

There are also questions about whether tax credits that are being discussed to make the electric vehicles cost-effective will happen, as experts say 70% of the electric vehicle models available today not be eligible.

"Why is it that 70% wouldn't be eligible?" Mullin said. "Because most of the products that got into [the] are not able to made inside the United States. We don't have the technology nor do we have the rare earth minerals that it takes to create the batteries. Yet in this bill, it stipulates that the car has to be 100% made in America. It's almost impossible."

Even the 30% of cars said to be eligible for tax credits may not be allowed, he added, because none of the vehicles can be completely made in the United States.

"What they may be saying is they're shipping in components from outside the country and then they're assembling them here, and maybe that's where they're getting 100% American-made," he said.

Further, China will benefit from the climate provisions in the bill most, as that is where the rare earth minerals come from that are used in many things, including windmills, said Mullen.

"Of all the earth mineral reserves around the world, China has direct access or complete control of four of the five biggest earth lines," he concluded.

