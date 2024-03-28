Rep. Alford to Newsmax: Biden Refuses to Slow Migrant Surge

President Joe Biden has the power to secure the southern border and stop nearly 75% of migrants illegally entering the country, but "is not willing to do that," Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Thursday.

"If we can get to a point where we allow up to 5,000 illegals a day into our nation before we start shutting it down, then we had the ability now to shut it down and that's what the President needs to do," Alford said on "Wake Up America."

Alford was referring to Biden's announcement in January that he could shut down the border when crossings go over 5,000 a day if Congress passed a bipartisan bill, which ultimately failed.

"I get hit up all the time — 'Why aren't you compromising with this so called bipartisan bill, why aren't you guys doing something to secure any part of our border?' Alford said. "Because I will not compromise on a secure border.

"We have the ability to now to end the catch-and-release program, to reinstate 'remain in Mexico,' two provisions that would cure about 72% of our problems right now, stop 72-75% of the illegal crossings right now, but we're not willing to do that."

Alford also railed at the move by New York City to provide prepaid debit cards to some migrants.

"To give these people work permits is only going to further the incentives and the enticement to come here illegally," he said. "That's one of the provisions that was in that so-called bipartisan bill to U.S. senators who are Republicans [and] sided with the Democrats to write this thing.

"We passed the HR2 Secure The Border Act back in May of last year, almost a year. Now it's been sitting on [Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer's [D-N.Y.] desk [who] refused to do anything about it.

"Instead, they lobby this failed, flawed bill, and want us to vote on it, that would … give people work permits automatically when they come to the United States. That is only going to encourage people. We've got to realize that we have to secure the border. The president has every means within his disposal right now to do that, and he refuses to do that."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!