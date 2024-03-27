9 Arrested After Clash With Texas Guard

An illegal immigrant from Honduras was among nine people charged by Texas authorities for their alleged involvement in the storming of a border wall in El Paso, Texas, last week, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

The nine people are facing charges that include inciting a riot, damage of property of more than $2,500, and assault on members of the National Guard, the Post reported, citing a state government source.

Honduran national Junior Evaristo-Benitez, 21, was charged with assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony, the Post reported, citing Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Eliot Torres. Evaristo-Benitez allegedly stomped on a soldier’s knee "purposefully and with malice," according to border report.

Hundreds of illegal immigrants stampeded toward a fenced wall in El Paso last Thursday and tore it down before encountering Texas National Guard troops. Video showed some migrants tearing through razor wire barriers put up by the National Guard before trying to breach the wall.

Following the incident, authorities seized knives and shanks from some migrants who stormed the area, the Post reported, citing a National Guard source. At least one migrant also tried to grab a soldier’s firearm during the melee. Some soldiers received treatment at a nearby hospital for their injuries.

"These people were willing to assault military," the Texas government source told the Post. "They were willing to assault law enforcement. They have complete disregard for our laws."

The state has deployed more resources to the area, the Post reported, including 700 soldiers, state troopers bearing pepper ball guns, and more barbed wire to deter illegal crossings.