Rep. John James: 'Biden's Open Border' Claims Another

Wednesday, 27 March 2024 08:46 PM EDT

Rep. John James, R-Mich., has attributed the tragic death of Ruby Garcia in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to "Biden's open border policies."

The incident, which occurred on March 22, involved the fatal shooting of Garcia, with the suspect identified as Brandon Ortiz-Vite, a 25-year-old Mexican national who had previously been deported in 2020 but re-entered the US illegally.

Ortiz-Vite, now in custody, has confessed to the murder, according to Breitbart.

James, who serves the northeast suburbs of Detroit, wrote on X: "Biden's open border policies are costing lives in [Michigan]. TODAY, he could implement border measures, or use the authority that he already has. When is enough, enough? Say their names: Ruby Garcia, Laken Riley, & so many more gone during your [administration]."

In response to Garcia's death, Rep. Hillary Scholten, D-Mich, emphasized on X the need for bipartisan immigration reform, writing, "I'm continuing to push for bipartisan immigration reform that both secures our border and makes sure that individuals who come to our country are fully vetted to keep our communities safe."

Ortiz-Vite is facing charges that could lead to life imprisonment without parole. Meanwhile, Garcia's family and community mourn her loss, remembering her as a compassionate individual. A GoFundMe campaign has been established to assist her family.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 27 March 2024 08:46 PM
