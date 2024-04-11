Rep. Alford to Newsmax: Biden 'Tying to Have it Both Ways' on Israel

Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Thursday that Israelis are "concerned" about President Joe Biden and his administration "trying to have it both ways" with Israel.

Alford said on "Wake Up America" that while the recent congressional delegation to Israel "did some good" because it illustrates that "we stand with them," many Israelis remain concerned about the level of commitment from the Biden administration.

"I think our congressional trip did some good, showing them that we stand with them," Alford said. "They are concerned about President Biden and his administration trying to have it both ways, trying to placate those in Gaza, while seemingly showing support for Israel.

"There's no love lost between [Israeli Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu and President Biden. It's been a shaky relationship for some years now."

Biden told Univision in an interview earlier this week that he recently pushed Israel "to just call for" a temporary cease-fire and said he doesn't agree with Netanyahu's "approach."

Alford added: "I firmly believe that we have to do everything we can through a supplemental package to help Israel rebuild its Iron Dome. We need to quit sending money like this president's been doing, releasing this sanction money. Some $16 billion that has gone over now to Iran, and they are using that to fund Hezbollah.

"We've got to make sure that Russia is kept in Kind of reined in a little bit by their support of Syria, which is also another threat to the … northeastern border of Israel."

