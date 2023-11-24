MTG to Newsmax: Americans Can't Trust China on Respiratory Illness

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., says Americans can't trust Chinese health authorities who this week claimed they had not detected any unusual or novel pathogens on a surge of respiratory illnesses.

"We cannot trust China and this is the lesson that the U.S. learned through COVID," Greene said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"I don't think you will see Americans willing to go on lockdown again or give up our freedoms ever again in this country after what our own government did to us, and especially in many blue states and blue cities. So, whatever this may be, I think Americans are going to defend their freedoms this time."

The World Health Organization asked China for more information on Wednesday after groups including the Program for Monitoring Emerging Diseases (ProMED) reported clusters of undiagnosed pneumonia in children in north China.

As per the rule, China responded to the WHO within 24 hours. The WHO sought epidemiologic and clinical information as well as laboratory results through the International Health Regulations mechanism.

The data suggests the increase is linked to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions along with the circulation of known pathogens like mycoplasma pneumoniae, a common bacterial infection that typically affects younger children and which has circulated since May.

Greene said the U.S. cannot enforce lockdowns again.

"It was tyranny in the first place," she said. "It was a tragic mistake to ever let our freedoms go like we did during COVID, and I think many Americans have learned their lesson."

Influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and adenovirus have been in circulation since October.

The agency does not advise against travel and trade as it has been monitoring the situation with authorities.

No unusual pathogens have been detected in the capital of Beijing and the northeastern province of Liaoning.

Chinese authorities from the National Health Commission held a press conference on Nov. 13 to report an increase in incidence of respiratory disease.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com