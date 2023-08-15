MTG to Newsmax: Americans Want Cheap Gas, Trump Left Alone

Rural Americans, such as those in the Georgia district she serves, don't want President Joe Biden trying to throw his predecessor in jail, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told Newsmax, they want to see an improved economy.

"This is where people really want $1.75 gas back," Greene said Tuesday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "They do not like the Biden policies – a lot of people on fixed incomes like senior citizens, single moms, just good working people are going month to month with their paychecks and maxing out their credit cards with high inflation, high grocery bills, high electricity bills, and high gas bills."

Instead, Greene continued, they're watching "the Biden regime actually try to arrest President Trump, lock him up in jail for the rest of his life, which is a death sentence, and then go after his supporters across the state."

Greene echoed Trump's own calls for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, whose office initiated the latest grand jury charges against Trump and 18 other defendants in an alleged election-fraud scheme, to go after hardened criminals in Atlanta.

"Atlanta has some of the highest crime in the country," Greene said. "Murder, rape, carjacking. And the state of Georgia is one of the worst states in the country for child sex trafficking. ... Fani Willis should be going after child sex predators and traffickers. Fani Willis should be going after murderers, rapists, car theft, but that's not Willis."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!