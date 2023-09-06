×
Tags: democratic party | conspiring | trump | prosecution

Rep. Greene to Newsmax: Dem Party 'Conspiring' With Trump Prosecutors

By    |   Wednesday, 06 September 2023 10:03 PM EDT

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Wednesday she believes the "upper echelon" of the Democratic Party is conspiring with former President Donald Trump's prosecutors.

"I want to make it very clear that I believe that there are many in the upper echelon of the Democrat Party and in the administration and unelected bureaucrats serving in the federal government colluding and conspiring with state [district attorneys], and they are guilty with the very charges that [Fulton County District Attorney] Fani Willis ... is charging President Trump and others in the state of Georgia with," Greene told "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"And this is what I want to do," Greene continued. "I want to make sure that the Republican Party never ever forgets, because we need to be sure to come after these people when we win the White House in 2024."

"And I'm going to tell you something right now, Eric," she said to host Eric Bolling. "We are going to win. And when we win and when we take charge of the Department of Justice and the FBI, those agencies need to be gutted."

"They need to be gutted of the communists that are doing this to Americans and twisting the Justice Department," Greene said of the Jan. 6 rioters' sentences.

"We need to impeach these judges; they are abusing the power of their bench. And then we need to go after the real criminals in America, the ones that are destroying our freedoms and the ones that are willing to tear our country down and politicize the power of the federal government against Americans."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

Wednesday, 06 September 2023 10:03 PM
