Rep. Diaz-Balart to Newsmax: Migrants Suing Charter Companies Is 'Absurd'

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday that a federal judge's ruling that migrants can sue the charter companies that transported them to Martha's Vineyard is "the definition of insanity, of absurd."

"Remember that when [Florida] Gov. [Ron] DeSantis sent those individuals, he sent them to a sanctuary community that publicly, and on multiple occasions, had said we want folks who are here illegally to come to our place, and we'll give them all of the benefits, and we'll take care of them," Diaz-Balart said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "So, they shouldn't be too upset about that, because they've asked for that, just like New York City asked for that. But careful what you ask for, right?

"Look, socialism, the left policies, they sound so nice in theory, but the reality is that they are disastrous, they are dangerous, they are unsustainable, and now it's getting to the point where they're just absolutely absurd," he added.

Massachusetts District Court Judge Allison Burroughs ruled Tuesday that migrants who were flown to Martha's Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis two years ago can sue the charter flight company.

The judge reportedly dismissed three counts against Florida-based Vertol Systems Co., but ruled it must face the remaining eight counts.

After allegedly being falsely promised better housing, work, and educational opportunities, the migrants were flown from San Antonio to the exclusive Massachusetts enclave as part of a campaign by Republican governors to make sanctuary cities understand the effects of the Biden administration's lax immigration policies.

Diaz-Balart said that he's counting down "the minutes" until former President Donald Trump is returned to the Oval Office, should he win the presidential election in November, because "every day that goes by with Biden in the White House is a disaster."

"We are sitting on a ticking time bomb because of this administration, basically because of the southern border, but it's not just that," he said. "It's everywhere you look the world is in flames, and I just can't wait until Trump is back in the White House. Every day that passes, I'm literally counting the minutes until we can have Trump back in the White House to save this country and by saving this country, by leading, saving the entire world."

