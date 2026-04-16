Retired FBI Agent Mott: 'Tactical' Decisons Behind 8 Most Wanted Captures

Tactical decisions by the FBI have led to the capture of eight people on the agency's Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in little more than a year under President Donald Trump, retired FBI Supervisory Special Agent Darren Mott told Newsmax on Thursday.

Appearing on "National Report," Mott said the success reflects a strategic shift in how the FBI deploys its high-profile fugitive list — using it as a targeted tool to generate actionable tips from the public.

"The top ten list is not the top ten worst people in the world. It's a tactical decision by the FBI," Mott explained to co-hosts Marc Lotter and Alex Swoyer.

"When they put these people on the list, someone recognizes them and we have success like we see here."

The latest example came with the arrest Wednesday of KaShawn Nicola Roper in High Springs, Florida, just hours after she was added to the FBI's Most Wanted list.

Authorities said Roper had been on the run for nearly six years after allegedly opening fire on a vehicle in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2020, killing one woman and injuring another.

According to local law enforcement, Roper was taken into custody following a traffic stop after tips poured in identifying her location.

Officials had offered a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to her arrest.

Retired FBI Supervisory Special Agent Chris Hinkle said the speed of the arrest underscores how modern technology, particularly social media, has transformed the effectiveness of the Top Ten list.

"This generated over 100 million impressions on social media," Hinkle said. "That brings attention to a fugitive, and it's not unusual that people would call in with these tip lines."

Hinkle added that once credible tips are received, coordination between federal and local law enforcement becomes critical.

In Roper's case, local police, the FBI, and U.S. Marshals worked together to quickly verify information and make the arrest.

Law enforcement officials in Florida praised that collaboration, noting it demonstrates the importance of shared intelligence and rapid response in apprehending dangerous suspects.

The arrest also highlighted a broader trend.

FBI Director Kash Patel took to X to note that eight fugitives from the Top Ten list have now been captured in just over a year — a figure that doubles the number apprehended during the previous four years combined.

For many people, the results reinforce the value of a proactive, law-and-order approach that leverages both public awareness and interagency cooperation.

As Mott explained, the key is timing and visibility: Releasing information when investigators believe the public can help close the gap.

"That’s why this has been so effective," he said. "You get that one tip, and that’s all it takes."

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