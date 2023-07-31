×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ron desantis | migrant flight | merrick garland | doj | massachusetts | marthas vineyard | investigate

Mass. DA Asks DOJ to Investigate DeSantis' Migrant Flight

By    |   Monday, 31 July 2023 07:36 PM EDT

A Massachusetts district attorney representing Martha's Vineyard sent a letter to Merrick Garland on Monday, asking the attorney general to investigate the 2022 migrant flight orchestrated by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In the letter, Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois, a Democrat, urged Garland to open a federal investigation into the transport of 49 immigrants from Texas to the Massachusetts island.

Galibois, who assumed office a few months after the immigrant landing, is accusing DeSantis of inveiglement – deceiving the "asylum seekers" into boarding the flight and making the trip.

"Subsequent reporting and public statements also indicate that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his administration planned, initiated, funded with taxpayer monies, and executed this enterprise," Galibois wrote.

Considering the plan was "hatched in Florida and "launched in Texas," and included stops in North Carolina and South Carolina before concluding in Martha's Vineyard, Galibois said that makes the case "available for federal prosecution."

The DA is also asking for help from the DOJ to transcribe the interviews with the immigrants, from Spanish to English.

Galibois' letter comes mere days before DeSantis visits Cotuit, Mass., to attend a $3,300-per-person fundraiser. The Saturday fundraiser is a ferry ride from Joint Base Cape Cod, where the immigrants were taken to be housed after landing on Martha's Vineyard. They also were provided with free legal services there.

DeSantis has not shied away from the migrant flight. In fact, taking credit for it has become part of his platform while stumping for president.

In his letter to Garland, Galibois referenced similar pleas from California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, as well as the California AG.

"As elected law enforcement and public officials from California to Texas have noted, 'It is unconscionable to use people as political props by persuading them to travel to another state based on false or deceptive representations.'"

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A Massachusetts district attorney representing Martha's Vineyard sent a letter to Merrick Garland on Monday, asking the attorney general to investigate the 2022 migrant flight orchestrated by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
ron desantis, migrant flight, merrick garland, doj, massachusetts, marthas vineyard, investigate
311
2023-36-31
Monday, 31 July 2023 07:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved