Rep. McCormick to Newsmax: 'Half Measures' Don't Work in Warfare

Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., said Thursday on Newsmax that "half measures have never worked in warfare," praising what he described as decisive U.S. military and economic actions against Iran.

"I think they're clarifying it. Quite frankly, half measures have never worked in warfare," McCormick said during an appearance on "National Report," arguing the current strategy represents "decisive action, not just militarily but economically" aimed at bringing the conflict "to a quick conclusion."

McCormick, who serves on the House Armed Services and Oversight committees, said Iran has been "soundly defeated," adding, "They have no leverage; their economy is crumbled — already in shambles."

He claimed U.S. operations have "depleted 95% of their military capacity" while emphasizing, "We've lost no one in Iran."

Responding to reports that Iran may ease restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz, McCormick dismissed the move as a sign of weakness.

"I really don't know what leverage Iran has," he said.

"They have to be [on the verge of surrender]. They have no choice; they're going to have to humble themselves and come to the table or else — they have no options at this point," McCormick added.

He pointed to internal instability in Iran, citing reports of economic collapse and unrest.

"Their economy could collapse in two to three weeks," he said, adding that the regime must "find some way to save face" as it faces pressure to abandon nuclear ambitions and accept inspections.

McCormick also warned against trusting Tehran in any future agreement.

"This is basically an evil regime that needs to be dealt with," he said. "How can we possibly trust them when they literally threaten your lives?"

He compared the situation to past conflicts, saying, "You cannot trust a tyrannical regime like that" and argued sustained pressure is necessary to prevent Iran from rebuilding its capabilities.

Calling the administration's approach "a brilliant move," McCormick said the strategy is designed to "cripple their nation" while isolating Iran rather than disrupting the broader region.

"We are cutting off Iran, not the rest of the Persian Gulf," he explained.

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