Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: Cuomo's Still Accountable Despite Resignation

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation shouldn't remove him from being accountable not only for the sexual harassment claims that led him to step down but also for the nursing home deaths that happened under his policies in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"He recognized that it's not just Republicans like me that have been calling for his resignation, but there were also some Democrats," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "(He knew) he had to make a decision either resign or be impeached."

But even once he leaves office in two weeks, the fact remains that it was his decision to place COVID-positive patients in nursing homes, said Malliotakis, and "that led to 15,000 deaths."

Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will have a "tough job" ahead of her when she takes over from Cuomo in two weeks, said Malliotakis.

"We're dealing with all sorts of issues, from crime skyrocketing thanks to Gov. Cuomo's bail law, to the economy still hurting in New York," she said, adding that the people are fleeing the state because of rising taxes.

"Is she going to do the right thing on the behalf of New Yorkers?" said Malliotakis. "I certainly want to assist her in doing that, which means repealing the bail law, you know, letting the economy really get back to work here. We're dealing with here in New York labor shortages because people are being incentivized to stay home as opposed to return to work. So my question is, is she going to do the right thing for New Yorkers?"

She also took offense with President Joe Biden's comments that Cuomo had done a "hell of a job," as governor, aside from the accusations he had faced.

"We have had significant population loss since this governor has come to office," Malliotakis said. "We have lost another congressional seat now because so many people have fled the state due to high taxation for quality of life. Crimes are skyrocketing thanks to his bail law and him releasing criminals, including cop killers ... overall, I think the governor has done a terrible job, and I think this is also just a reminder for New Yorkers to look at people's character. Don't just vote party lines because we have seen four statewide elected officials resign in disgrace in just the last 15 years."

Meanwhile, the House recess is being cut short so members can take on the infrastructure bill and the "$3.5 trillion socialist spending spree" approved by the Senate, said Malliotakis, adding that she is "tremendously concerned."

"This is about more government spending control," she said. "It's a cash grab and a power grab by the Democrats. Looking thoroughly through the infrastructure package and some positive things in there for New York but certainly are the way the pros and the fans and the devil's in the details, but I really think that the Senate needs to stand strong against his $3.5 trillion package, and I think that at least one Democrat should do the right thing and kill it in the Senate."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here