Tags: hochul | cuomo | politician | empire state

Cuomo's Low-Profile Successor Kathy Hochul Set to Be Trailblazer

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (Sipa via AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 10 August 2021 01:30 PM

Though she’s long played the good soldier and stood in the shadow of a commanding, media-savvy politician, the dramatic Tuesday afternoon announcement that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to resign in two weeks also assured that his soon-to-be successor, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, will have her turn in the spotlight.

Hochul has reportedly been poised and preparing for weeks to lead the Empire State as an avalanche of scandals – accusations of sexual harassment, investigations into his actions regarding nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic – buried Cuomo. After battling the allegations for months in a bid to at least complete his third term as governor, Cuomo surprised many when, with his voice breaking, he announced his intent to step down.

