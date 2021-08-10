Cuomo's Low-Profile Successor Kathy Hochul Set to Be Trailblazer

Though she’s long played the good soldier and stood in the shadow of a commanding, media-savvy politician, the dramatic Tuesday afternoon announcement that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to resign in two weeks also assured that his soon-to-be successor, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, will have her turn in the spotlight.

Hochul has reportedly been poised and preparing for weeks to lead the Empire State as an avalanche of scandals – accusations of sexual harassment, investigations into his actions regarding nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic – buried Cuomo. After battling the allegations for months in a bid to at least complete his third term as governor, Cuomo surprised many when, with his voice breaking, he announced his intent to step down.