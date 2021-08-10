Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: 'Déjà Vu All Over Again' in Dem 'Empire'

The pursuit of New York Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo on sexual misconduct allegations might have been a Democratic Party "fix" to get other Democrat governors "off the hook" for the deadly nursing home mandate, according to former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Newsmax.

"The [President Joe] Biden politicized Justice Department kind of fanned on that case about 10 days ago, probably knowing the deal that was going to be made, so they wouldn't have to fan on it afterward," Giuliani told Tuesday's "Eric Bolling: The Balance." "They decided not to continue the investigation of the nursing homes."

Five Democrat state governors including Cuomo, New Jersey's Phil Murphy, Michigan's Gretchen Whitmer, California's Gavin Newsom, and Pennsylvania's Tom Wolf mandating long-term care facilities in their states to take in COVID-19 positive residents at the start of the pandemic, despite widespread knowledge seniors were the most vulnerable to serious complications and death from the disease.

"Thousands of elderly people died and their families certainly think that Cuomo, Murphy, Whitmer, and Newsom are responsible," Giuliani said, noting the Biden DOJ dropped the criminal investigation into the nursing home mandate last month.

"But that one would have been an investigation that would fan out across the entire crooked leadership in the Democratic Party, so they got it pretty well confined to Cuomo by using the sex allegation."

Giuliani asked host Eric Bolling's viewers to watch whether Cuomo is ultimately prosecuted for the sexual assault alleged by "executive assistant #1" from James' report. Brittany Commisso has come out publicly to allege Cuomo grabbed her breast, filing charges with the Albany County Sheriff's office, which is now conducting a criminal investigation.

Be it sexual assault or deadly nursing home mandates, there is some trouble remaining for Democrats, Giuliani predicted.

"If we don't get an investigation, what we got is another Democrat fix in what is a crooked Democrat state," he said.

"Let's see if he gets prosecuted – or this whole thing with James with fix in order to get him off the hook and get the Democrat Party off of the hook," he added. "She decided not to prosecute, which is kind of a giveaway. And you know the day she runs for governor we're gonna figure out this déjà vu all over again."

It is just the latest in the sordid past of New York Democrat leadership, Giuliani reminded.

"It's just déjà vu all over again in the Democratic empire of New York," he said. "This is what happens when you have one party city and one party state. The last two elected Democrat governors in New York had to resign and scandals; the last three elected Democrat attorney generals of New York have had to resign and scandal, and we got an attorney general really violating every ethical rule possible during the prosecution by press conference."

Despite the rebuke of Cuomo's malfeasance, Giuliani added James is not off the hook either, calling her press conference announcing no charges against Cuomo an "outrageous" political smear amid rumors of her own gubernatorial aspirations.

"We've got an Attorney General [Letitia] James and I predict she's going to announce for governor sometime in the next 10 days, having gotten Cuomo's scalp," Giuliani said.

"I mean, these people eat up each other up. It's like Tammany Hall in New York. It's a completely crooked state. The city of New York is disgraceful; the state of New York is no better.

"Our attorneys general just think that you get crowned governor, which is what Letitia James is getting ready to do."

Giuliani's son, Andrew Giuliani is a leading GOP gubernatorial candidate, along with President Donald Trump-supporter Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y. New York has long been a blue state, but there have been Republican governors in the past, including George Pataki.

