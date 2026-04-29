Rep. Sheri Biggs to Newsmax: Dems Showed 'Hypocrisy' Applauding King Charles

Democrats displayed "a little bit of hypocrisy" by standing for and applauding King Charles III before and during his speech to Congress, Rep. Sheri Biggs, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Appearing on "Wake Up America," Biggs reflected on the rare moment of bipartisan unity sparked by the British monarch's address while also calling out what she sees as glaring inconsistency from the left.

"It was a great day yesterday," Biggs told co-hosts Sharla McBride and Marc Lotter. "I felt like we could relate. Both sides of the aisle appreciated the comments from the king.

"I think he was very positive and showed a cohesiveness with America, and it was just encouraging."

The South Carolina Republican noted that Charles struck a surprisingly warm and personable tone, even incorporating humor into his remarks.

"I was a little bit surprised by his humor, and I found it really delightful," she added.

Still, the optics of Democrats enthusiastically applauding a monarch did not go unnoticed by Biggs or the hosts.

Lotter pointed out that many on the left have previously rallied behind anti-monarchy slogans, including "no kings," making their reaction to the royal visit particularly striking.

"Very much so," Biggs said when asked if she was surprised. "I think there's a little bit of hypocrisy in their actions.

"But, you know, he deserves respect. And I was grateful that everyone was on their best behavior yesterday."

The moment underscored a broader dynamic in Washington, where deep partisan divides often dominate headlines.

For one afternoon, however, the presence of a foreign dignitary appeared to bridge that gap, at least temporarily.

Beyond the pageantry, Biggs emphasized the importance of maintaining perspective.

While she welcomed the civility displayed during the king's visit, she suggested it should not obscure ongoing policy disagreements or ideological inconsistencies.

The interview also touched on pressing issues facing Congress, including funding for the Department of Homeland Security and escalating tensions abroad.

Biggs expressed confidence that Republicans, particularly members of the Freedom Caucus, are working toward a resolution that prioritizes national security and aligns with "America First" principles.

On foreign policy, she voiced support for the administration's approach to Iran, citing both military strength and economic pressure as key tools.

"I think the president has a clear goal in mind," Biggs said, praising U.S. service members and expressing optimism about the outcome of ongoing tensions.

In the end, Biggs framed the king's address as a welcome, but fleeting, reminder of unity in a deeply divided capital.

Whether that spirit carries over into substantive policymaking remains to be seen.

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