Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Must 'Release Everything' on Dead Scientists

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., continued to raise alarms about the number of scientists who have wound up dead over the past several years in an appearance Tuesday on Newsmax.

"Either they want to squash our technology, or they're warning others not to come forward with our abilities and what they know," he said on "Finnerty."

"It can't be anything else. It's very clear to me."

According to Burchett, at least 12 American experts in nuclear, defense, and space-related national security fields have died or disappeared under concerning circumstances, though officials have yet to confirm any direct links between the cases.

"I know the FBI is investigating this, and I hope they do it very vigorously. In the past, the FBI has been part of the problem of covering it up," he said.

"But under [FBI Director] Kash Patel and President [Donald] Trump, I don't think that's the case. But unfortunately, we've lost these lives."

Burchett, who has long expressed a belief in UFOs and life outside of Earth, said he has attended briefs that have left him shaken.

"It defied everything that we have. And then you combine that with the multiple other briefings that I've had, and it's just too much," he said.

"It's too much. America needs to know. The president needs to put this stuff out."

Burchett said he is concerned that any release of information will be heavily redacted.

"Don't let them do that. We have got to release everything," he said.

Burchett said he cannot disclose information he was told in a sensitive compartmented information facility, but added that what he knows has made him concerned for his safety.

"I think about when I'm in a parking lot by myself. I think about when I'm driving down the road," he said.

"I think about when I'm getting on an airplane. There's a lot at stake, and we're poking the hornet's nest," Burchett continued.

"I was told years ago that I need to get a detail around me because I'd kicked a very big hornet's nest. So, yeah, I think about it. I'd be stupid not to."

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