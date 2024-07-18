Former UK Prime Minister Truss to Newsmax: World Needs Trump's 'Strength'

Former U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss told Newsmax on Thursday that former President Donald Trump's "strength is what the world needs right now."

Trump survived a potential assassin's bullet Saturday by mere centimeters when it pierced his ear at a rally Saturday in Pennsylvania, according to the FBI. Photos of the moment rapidly spread throughout the world showing Trump emerging triumphantly, fist raised, and blood streaming down the side of his face.

Truss noted how Trump "immediately" displayed courage.

"He shook his fist. He showed that he was strong and that he wasn't prepared to be cowed by the people who have been out to get him. And that strength is what the world needs right now, because we've had far too much weakness under President [Joe] Biden," she said on "Wake Up America."

Truss, author of the book, "Ten Years to Save the West," made the comparison between Trump and former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who also was nearly assassinated.

"So, like President Trump, it was a very near miss," Truss said. "But she [Thatcher] refused to be cowed. She went on to stage the next day. She gave a major speech, and she said she was not going to be stopped by terrorists. And I think that's what we're seeing this week with President Trump.

"And that is the leadership people desperately need. Because what they've seen under Biden is giving in. And appeasement to Iran, to Russia, to China. And I think everybody recognizes right around the world in the United States, in Britain, that President Trump has that inner strength that is so vital at this time."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com