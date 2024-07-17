Eric Trump to Newsmax: Furious Over USSS Shooting Response

Eric Trump told Newsmax on Wednesday that he is infuriated by the response of the Secret Service and the Biden administration following the assassination attempt on his father Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania.

In the days since the shooting, the Secret Service has come under intense scrutiny for its response to the assassination attempt, and the agency's director, Kimberly Cheatle, has been subpoenaed to testify in front of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

Cheatle reportedly said Secret Service agents weren't stationed on the roof of the building where the suspected gunman, Thomas Matthews Crooks, 20, shot at the former president from about 130 yards away because the roof was sloped. There also are reports that 20 minutes passed between the time Secret Service snipers first spotted Crooks on the rooftop and the time shots were fired.

"Every day I get more infuriated," Eric Trump told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "I sat there with my kids — I've told the story a couple times. They were sitting on my lap: my 4-year-old daughter, Carolina, my 6-year-old son. And we literally watch bullets hit the side of my father's face, right, to take off his ear.

"And by the way, we didn't know if he was OK. We didn't know if he was alive. We didn't know if he was dead. We didn't know if he took rounds to the chest, we didn't know what was happening. All we saw was blood pouring out of the side of his face. And he got up. And that courageous moment he said, 'Fight, fight, fight.' I'll never forget that moment as long as I live."

Eric Trump said he has nothing against the agents who protected his father that day, adding they did their job "incredibly well. And I know all of them, and I love them, and I appreciate them and I'm sincere."

"But there is a massive breakdown of what happened there when you have the Secret Service director go out there and say that the snipers couldn't get on a roof because there was a 3-degree pitch on it," he said. "That roof hardly had pitch on it. Right? My 4-year-old daughter could have scaled that roof in about 2 seconds, and it's embarrassing.

"And then when you have [President Joe] Biden coming out and he called his Secret Service director, he referred to her as a 'he' because that's how out of touch he is with this whole thing. And it's disgusting. It should have never happened."

