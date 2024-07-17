Trump Jr.: Father 'Showed America's Character' After Shot

Donald Trump showed America's character when he pumped his fist and told a Pennsylvania crowd to "fight" following the assassination attempt on his life, Donald Trump Jr. said Wednesday during an appearance at the Republican National Convention.

"They say you cannot truly know how you will respond in a moment of danger until you are actually confronted with it. So what was my father's instinct as his life was on the line? Not to cower, not to surrender, but to show for all the world to see that the next American president has the heart of a lion, that the next American president has the courage to put the American people first once again.

"And in that moment my father did not just show his character. He showed America's character. When he stood up with blood on his face and the flag at his back, the world saw a spirit that could never be broken. That is the true spirit of America," he said.

"America knows what it is like to be down. We know what it is like to be confused and to be afraid, too.

"Long before the attempt on my father's life, every American I met was filled with fear and anxiety. They were afraid that our country was being torn apart. They were anxious about the massive and chaotic invasion of illegal aliens across our border. They were deeply concerned about partisan law, education indoctrination, and attacks on freedom of speech," Donald Trump Jr. said.

"Most terrifying of all, they saw that our leaders did not care — or, worse, that they jovially aided and abetted the erosion of our rights."

Democrats and the media, he added, have lied about so much.

"We will not forget the lies from left-wing politicians and their allies in the media. You will fully understand the extent they have gone to divide this great nation.

"They lied about Russia collusion. They lied about Hunter's laptop. They lied about [President] Joe Biden's fitness for office. They lied about the border being secure. They lied about inflation being transitory. They lied about how they would safely withdraw from Afghanistan. They lied about Biden being a quote, moderate," Donald Trump Jr. continued.

"And they told one nonstop lie after another about my father. But they could only run away from reality for so long. All hell has broken loose in America. It is impossible to hide anymore."

America, he said, is "like that man who stood on that platform and felt the bullet pierce his flesh just days ago in Pennsylvania."

"He may have moved to the ground, but he stood back up. And when he did, my father raised his fist into the air, he looked out at the crowd, and what did he say? 'Fight, fight, fight.' And we will fight."

