Rep. McClain to Newsmax: Trump Drew Clear Contrast Between GOP, Democrats in SOTU

Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., told Newsmax that President Donald Trump delivered a decisive and effective contrast between Republicans and Democrats during his State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Appearing Wednesday morning on Newsmax's "National Report," McClain said Trump laid out a vision centered on putting Americans first while criticizing what she described as dysfunction and a lack of direction within the Democratic Party.

"Mission accomplished," she said. "I think President Trump did a great compare and contrast to the Republicans who are trying to get more money in your pockets, lower your taxes, put America first — and then compare and contrast that to the Democrats."

McClain argued that the president's message highlighted a fundamental difference in priorities, with Republicans focused on economic relief, national pride, and security, while Democrats, she said, remain out of touch.

"They aren't normal," she said. "They can't even understand what normal is."

The Michigan Republican pointed to Democrats' reactions in the House chamber, saying, "If you believe in America First and the number one job and duty of an elected official is to make sure that you put Americans first and protect them, they couldn't even stand for that."

"I mean, it is so obvious the difference between the two parties," she added. "And I think he put it on display and highlighted it last night very, very eloquently."

McClain also criticized what she described as a lack of leadership among Democrats, saying they "can't even coalesce around a leader in the Democratic Party" and appear divided on direction and message.

Democrats offered their own response to Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night, with Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger criticizing the president's claims and arguing the country did not hear the truth about kitchen-table concerns such as affordability.

According to McClain, Trump’s address was about more than policy; she said it was about restoring "a sense of pride" in the country.

"It's a sense of being an American, of being part of something great," she said. "That's what we as Republicans stand for."

McClain said Trump emphasized "the pride of being an American, the pride of the soldiers, the pride just in every aspect of life of being American," contrasting that, in her view, with Democrats who "have no pride."

"There are no words," she said. "They're just sad."

Ultimately, McClain said Trump used the national stage to call for unity around a shared belief in the country's greatness while drawing a contrast with the opposition.

"We are Americans. We live in the best country in the world," she said. "Let's own that and let's be prideful of that."

