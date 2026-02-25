Rep. Keith Self to Newsmax: Trump Exposed Dems' 'Government Plantation' Agenda

President Donald Trump's State of the Union helped show that Democrats' policies support keeping Americans "on the government plantation," Rep. Keith Self told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Early," Self said Trump delivered a "masterful" speech that clearly drew contrasts between Republicans and Democrats ahead of the crucial midterm elections.

The Texas Republican highlighted Trump's emphasis on tax relief, noting the president's push for "no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, and no tax on Social Security for our great seniors."

Self criticized Democrats for opposing previous Republican-backed tax cuts and argued that the party remains out of step with working Americans on issues ranging from crime to illegal immigration and voter ID.

"President Trump did a masterful job of drawing the distinctions between the left and the right," Self said. "The Democrats are for higher taxes. They are for illegal immigrants. They are for keeping costs high because they want people to be on the government plantation. They want people to be on the government dole."

At one point during the address, Trump called for ensuring members of Congress cannot "corruptly profit" from insider information, drawing bipartisan applause and a pointed jab at former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., whom he jokingly referred to as "the most successful stock trader in [the] history of Wall Street."

Pelosi has faced scrutiny from critics over stock trades made by her family, though she has denied wrongdoing and has supported legislation aimed at banning congressional stock trading.

Self said he does not own individual stocks and suggested that lawmakers who beat the market must be benefiting from information gained through their positions.

"We are supposed to provide oversight, not make ourselves rich," Self said. "It's gone on because you're asking the people who are doing it to limit themselves."

Self said Trump's use of guests in the gallery — including victims of crime and everyday American heroes — underscored the human cost of policies Republicans say have fueled border chaos and rising prices.

Looking toward the midterms, Self acknowledged that the party in power historically loses seats but expressed confidence that the GOP can hold the House if economic gains continue.

"We're starting to see the green shoots of the economy come around, prices come down, wages go up," he said, adding that early passage of the GOP's "one, big, beautiful bill" was designed to give voters time to feel the benefits.

"That's what we have to have," Self said. "We've got to keep pounding the successes — bringing prices down, energy dominance, credibility around the world. That makes a difference to the American people."

