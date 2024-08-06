Lara Trump to Newsmax: Walz's COVID Policies 'Orwellian'

Lara Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee, joined Newsmax on Tuesday to recount Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's COVID-19 policies four years ago, saying they bordered on communism.

Walz instituted a mandatory stay-at-home order in April 2020 that he extended through mid-May and created a hotline, which Trump called a "snitch line," so people could report anyone who was in violation of Walz's mandates. Further, Walz kept the snitch line through November 2020, long after his stay-at-home order had ended.

"So if you saw your neighbor in some way potentially violating his COVID mandates — these draconian, crazy, far-left COVID mandates — you could call and snitch on your neighbor and sic the government on your neighbor," Trump said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "I mean, my gosh, this is so Orwellian, it is so crazy to see this.

"So whenever we tell you that these people are ... they're not just socialists, they are communists in a lot of ways, that is not hyperbole, by any stretch.

"Some of the things that you've seen this man do absolutely border on the lines of communism. And I can tell you, I, for one, do not want that in my country," she said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com