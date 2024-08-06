GOP Slams Walz for Inaction During Floyd Protests

Republicans are seizing on Vice President Kamala Harris’ selection of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, launching immediate attacks centered on his handling of the George Floyd protests in 2020.

Republicans have launched swift and pointed attacks against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz following his selection as Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, with a primary focus on his management of the 2020 protests that erupted after George Floyd's death, The Hill reported.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., criticized Walz on X, stating that Walz "let rioters burn Minneapolis to the ground in 2020."

Similarly, House GOP Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., claimed Walz "supported BLM rioters who torched Minneapolis to the ground."

Former President Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, also highlighted the demonstrations in a campaign speech Tuesday in Philadelphia:

"You think the black business leaders in Minneapolis are grateful — the working-class business leaders are grateful — that Tim Walz allowed rioters to burn down their business?" Vance remarked.

The 2020 protests, which started in Minneapolis following the murder of George Floyd by a police officer, quickly spread nationwide and have now become a focal point in the Republican campaign against Walz and the Democratic ticket.

The GOP has faced challenges since President Biden's withdrawal and Harris’ emergence as the likely Democratic nominee. This shift has energized the Democratic base, resulting in increased donations and enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, some Republicans have expressed concerns about Vance’s campaign performance and the Trump campaign’s preparedness for Harris' rise.

Walz, a former Congressman and second-term governor known for his progressive policies, has become a significant target for GOP attacks. Republicans have labeled him a socialist, arguing that he and Harris form the most liberal presidential ticket in U.S. history.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., commented to The Hill on Walz’s selection, stating that it "makes it easier for us." Johnson described Walz as "a far-left candidate," suggesting that Harris's choice reflects her beliefs.

Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy stated on Tuesday that Harris' choice of Walz as her running mate was "a massive gift to Republicans."

"The reality is his progressive policies are going to cause Democrats to lose a lot of centrist voters," Ramaswamy remarked in an interview with CNN’s Brianna Keilar.

An unnamed GOP operative echoed these sentiments, describing Walz as "a socialist in a way that the rest of America is not" while listing various controversial issues, including Walz’s support for providing illegal migrants with driver’s licenses and instituting red flag laws, which allow authorities to confiscate firearms from individuals deemed a risk to themselves or others.

As the campaign unfolds, it is clear that Republicans will continue to emphasize Walz’s record on the 2020 protests and his progressive policies as central themes in their strategy to challenge the Democratic ticket.