Vance to Newsmax: Walz Is No Moderate; Voters Won't Be Fooled

Voters will not be fooled by attempts to paint Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the running mate for presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, as a moderate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"People are going to look at his record just as they're going to look at Kamala Harris' record and, in fact, he may be as even more of a liberal than she is, if that's even humanly possible," Vance, Republican Donald Trump's running mate, told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "This is a guy who says that he stands for working people. I know what working people need [and] they need good jobs. And that's not going to happen if you destroy the American energy sector and ship all of our manufacturing jobs off to China. But that's exactly what Tim Walz has tried to do."

Vance added that Walz has been "all in on the open borders agenda of the Democratic Party."

"I know that working people really suffer when illegal aliens bring fentanyl into their communities and drive down the working-class wages, but Tim Waltz has been all in on the open borders agenda of the Democratic Party," Vance said. "This is a guy who they're going to say he looks like a moderate. He talks like a moderate. I don't think that's true at all.

"But even if he were, this is a guy who has governed like a very far left radical. It says a lot about Kamala Harris that she didn't go with, you know, one of the more moderate options; there was the guy in Pennsylvania, [Gov.] Josh Shapiro, who was liked by a lot of the moderates in the Democratic Party. No, she went for the most alienating choice because this is who she is, and this is how she wants to govern."

