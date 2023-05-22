Lara Trump to Newsmax: Glad Americans Are Waking Up to Corruption

Lara Trump told Newsmax on Monday that people are starting to wake up to corruption prevalent in the federal government and about how the media is complicit in covering it up.

Trump, who is married to former President Donald Trump's son, Eric, appeared on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to talk about a Harvard CAPS-Harris poll released Friday that showed 56% of the 2,004 registered voters polled online said allegations of Donald Trump's 2016 campaign colluding with Russia was a false story.

The poll also found 56% believe the Steele Dossier, which was paid for by Hillary Clinton's campaign and contained scandalous accusations against Donald Trump, was a false story. Furthermore, 63% found President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, was involved in illegal influence peddling and tax evasion, and 70% are somewhat or very concerned about the FBI and other intelligence agencies influencing future elections.

"It's pretty clear ... that the FBI was interfering in some way in our election in 2016 for president of the United States, no different than the CIA did in the 2020 election whenever they tried to downplay the Hunter Biden laptop story," Lara Trump said. "We know 1 in 6 people who voted for Joe Biden say they wouldn't have voted for him had they known at the time that was true.

"It's actually kind of shocking that that more people don't see this," she continued. "I'm glad that a majority, though, of Americans are starting to realize that this is a big concern. It's one of the reasons that I think Donald Trump is their guy as they head to 2024. No one knows the swamp better. No one has been targeted more by the swamp than Donald Trump."

The Washington Post and The New York Times were recently asked whether they would return the Pulitzer Prizes awarded to them for their coverage of alleged Russian collusion with the former president's 2016 presidential campaign now that the collusion allegations were proved false by the Durham Report earlier this month.

"What do you expect?" Lara Trump said. "At this point, it's why the distrust of the media is so high in this country. So many people don't trust them. It's why people are desperate for sources like Newsmax, for outlets out there they actually believe are going to give them the real information.

"People are tired of being spoon-fed a narrative that originates at the heart of Washington, D.C. Give us the information [and] allow us to interpret it as we want. That's what the journalists in this country are supposed to do. They haven't done it for a long time," she said.

"Don't hold your breath on the Pulitzers being returned. I don't think we'll see that day."

