Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Govt Weaponization Worse Than Watergate

The current use of the nation's agencies "to do the political bidding of a political party" is "far worse than anything that ever happened" during late President Richard Nixon's administration, Rep. Jeff Van Drew told Newsmax on Saturday.

"We're in tough times," the New Jersey Republican told Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda." This is far worse than just about anything we've ever seen in our country."

This means that the House, which has a "strong Judiciary Committee" will have to dig deep and push hard" against the use of the FBI and intelligence community for political purposes, Van Drew added.

"America needs to be saved, and it needs to be saved from the people who were supposed to be saving it and taking care of it," he said.

Van Drew's comments come after House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio joined with Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, to send a letter to CIA Director William Burns to seek answers on a letter signed by 51 former intelligence officers in 2020 that dismissed the Hunter Biden laptop revelations as Russian disinformation.

"This is all wired together," said Van Drew. "What's going on here is so unbelievably wrong that those institutions and those individuals that we literally invest in trusting our beliefs in, that they are going to make sure that we're safe, that we're okay, that they're honest, and that they are doing what is right did not."

He said he would not have believed years ago that the upper echelon of the nation's intelligence community and the Department of Justice couldn't be trusted, but "I would have been wrong because it's true."

"There really are issues," Van Drew added. "There really are problems of a very significant nature with these organizations and the people who were involved in them. There is corruption."

He added that House Republicans know there are connections between President Joe Biden and the Chinese Communist Party, even if "that sounds crazy to say."

"We know there are multiple corporations that were set up — these fake cooperations — in order to move money," he said. "We know that there are many individuals, probably at least nine in the Biden family, who have received money through various means from the Chinese Communist Party and others because of their business involvements, and I think that really reveals why the president is so hesitant to really do what you should do with China."

