Durham Report Exposes Compromised FBI

A long-awaited 306-page report released on May 14 by special counsel John Durham reveals comprehensive facts regarding how politically opportunistic top-level FBI officials and aligned Trump-hating media corporations put the nation through a destructive 2016 Clinton campaign-fabricated Russia collusion delirium extending throughout his presidency.

Briefly summarized, the $6.5 million study confirms what many of us already knew about the Trump-Russia collusion canard from previous reports and more… stating that a partisan FBI "failed to uphold their important mission of strict fidelity to the law."

The pretext for the FBI probe began with a reported random conversation between unpaid Trump campaign advisor George Papadopoulos and an Australian diplomat that was so flimsy that assigned agents and British intelligence described it as "thin."

Moreover, the investigation was opened without conducting direct interviews, using any "standard analytical tools," or conducting intelligence reviews which could have quickly cleared up serious questions.

The report is far more through and expansive than the whitewash of events originally issued by special counsel Robert Mueller and building upon his earlier prosecutions of Hillary’s false opposition research information source Russian national Igor Danchenko and highly FBI-connected Democratic lawyer Michael Sussmann.

Both were key players in pushing the FBI Trump investigation that even the bureau knew at the time lacked, as the new report stated, “any actual evidence of collusion” between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Nevertheless, the FBI played along with the "Clinton plan" — a phrase used 65 times in the report — intended to distract public attention away from the deletion of 30,000 emails, some containing classified government materials illegally stored in her unsecure computer hard drive.

The Durham report noted that the FBI was more cautious and skeptical of allegations of international collusion on the part of the Clinton campaign and Clinton Foundation in failing to pursue evidence of two instances in which foreign governments had planned to donate money.

The Durham report cites a particular case in 2014 involving reluctance to seek a secret Hillary-Clinton probe FISA court warrant when — according to an FBI agent — "T]hey were pretty 'tippy-toeing' around HRC because there was a chance she would be the next President" and the FBI was concerned about interfering with a coming presidential campaign.

The FBI gave a Clinton representative a “defensive briefing” about the risks of foreign actors, whereas President Trump received no such briefing.

The Clinton campaign dirty trick email diversion plan was fully understood within the Obama White House. Former CIA director John Brennan briefed this material to President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, Attorney General Loretta Lynch, and FBI Director James Comey, yet the FBI ignored it.

Although Deputy Assistant AG Stuart Evans raised concerns regarding the matter, the FBI snubbed him, as did higher-ups in the DOJ.

The Durham report reveals that Russian intelligence sources were also aware of the diversion scam to "vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by Russia security Services."

As the Durham team observes, the FBI could have used that intercepted intel information to treat tips purportedly linking Russia and the Trump campaign more skeptically.

However, their report reveals that key FBI investigators were never told of the Russian intelligence pointing to a Clinton role in creating the collusion evidence they were asked to assess.

Two top 7th floor FBI officials, Director Comey and Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, were central to the carefully orchestrated Clinton coverup and Trump attack schemes, both of whom refused to cooperate with the Durham investigation.

Comey, who by April 2016 was fully aware of Hillary’s legal email problems and lack of Trump Russia collusion evidence, had nevertheless ordered underlings to make it a top priority to launch a full probe which included spying on Trump campaign advisor Carter Page.

McCabe obliged by ordering agent Peter Strzok to skip all standard protocols in conducting a full counterintelligence investigation that supplied Comey with daily update briefings.

Although special counsel Durham’s findings of the FBI’s Trump-Russia collusion probe "seriously deficient," with "clear predisposition" to investigate based on a "prejudice against Trump" and "pronounced hostile feelings" by key investigators, its conclusion specifically notes that it isn’t recommending any "wholesale changes" in guidelines or policies.

The reason cited for this is that the ability of the FBI to fulfil its responsibilities "comes down to the integrity of the people who take an oath . . . As such, the answer is not the creation of new rules but a renewed fidelity to the old," namely the FBI’s guiding principles of "Fidelity, Bravery and Integrity."

This sort of travesty wouldn’t – couldn’t- have happened without complicity of 51 high-level U.S. intel officials including three former CIA leaders and a complicit media who also passed off the existence of Biden family foreign influence peddling demons lurking in Hunter’s laptop from hell as Russian disinformation in a calculated conspiracy to get Joe elected.

Meanwhile, the FBI continues to stonewall demands by U.S. House Majority Speaker REp. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and the Oversight Committee that they turn over a whistleblower-identified document purportedly linking former vice president Biden to an alleged and unspecified quid pro quo foreign pay for policy influence deal.

No, it seems that nothing will change until after the 2024 elections, when hopefully the top 7th floor FBI and Biden controlled DOJ leadership does.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.