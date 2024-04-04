×
Tags: lara trump | fundraising | rnc | donald trump | joe biden | michael whatley | debates

Lara Trump to Newsmax: Huge Fundraising Month for RNC

By    |   Thursday, 04 April 2024 10:42 PM EDT

Lara Trump, the recently elected co-chair of the Republican National Committee, told Newsmax on Thursday that her first few weeks on the job have produced a massive windfall for Donald Trump, adding that the RNC has significantly closed the fundraising gap with President Joe Biden's campaign.

Further, in an interview with "Eric Bolling The Balance," Lara Trump said the changes instituted with RNC Chair Michael Whatley have put her father-in-law in a stronger position.

"That's been really the only talking point that I think the DNC [Democratic National Committee] has had is that, 'Oh, well, they have more money than us.' Not for long, folks," Lara Trump told host Bolling. "This was a huge fundraising month for the RNC. ... We're really proud of the work we've done, and we're just getting started."

While Trump didn't give a tally, it was reported this week that the RNC raised $65.6 million in March.

"We are now one combined effort with the campaign, and the advantage that it gives us is we don't have to pay two people to do the same job," she added. "There is no daylight between the two of us: the Trump campaign and the RNC. And that goes to the advantage of Donald Trump."

Lara Trump touted this weekend's fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, that she said will net around $40 million for Trump.

She also spoke of the overhaul at the RNC when she and Whatley took over from former Chair Ronna McDaniel early last month.

"There was a huge staffing change that you probably noticed the first week we were there, and I think it was appropriate," she said. "We want to make sure that the money goes the farthest when it is donated because we have a vital election to win, so we can't waste a single penny of any money coming in. And so, we're making sure of that, whether it's with the staff changes, whether it's, again, reviewing the contracts and vendors or with the merge with the Trump campaign."

Finally, she addressed the issue of debates between Donald Trump and Biden, predicting that's something the current president's handlers want to avoid.

"I think it's pretty clear that the Democrats are going to pull out every trick in the book to keep Joe Biden off a debate stage," she said. "I can tell you from our end, we will push every single day from here on out to ensure that there are presidential debates. I think it is vital.

"I think the American people need to see these two men side-by-side on a stage."

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


