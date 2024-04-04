×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | fundraiser | palm beach | 43 million

Trump Fundraiser Now Expected to Raise $43M

By    |   Thursday, 04 April 2024 10:48 AM EDT

Republican presumptive presidential nominee Donald Trump is now expecting to haul in at least $43 million at his fundraiser this weekend at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, Axios reported Thursday.

The windfall would shatter President Joe Biden's then-record $26 million take last week in New York City and surpass the original expectations of $33 million by Trump's campaign.

Saturday's fundraiser, led by hedge-fund billionaire John Paulson, is being touted as Trump's "Inaugural Leadership Dinner," with a "Chairman Level" donation of $824,600 that puts donors at "dinner seating at President Trump's table," Axios reported.

"This event is greatly exceeding expectations and shows the Republican Party is united behind President Trump," a source told Axios.

ABC News reported last week that co-chairs of the event include several former ambassadors and Trump administration officials, such as Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon and former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross as well as New York Jets owner Woody Johnson. Former Trump campaign finance chair Todd Ricketts, energy mogul Harold Hamm, aerospace executive Robert Bigelow, hedge fund manager Robert Mercer, and casino tycoon Phil Ruffin are also co-chairs.

The fundraiser is considered Trump's general election kickoff and in attendance will be his former primary opponents, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., Vivek Ramaswamy and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, according to the report. Melania Trump is also expected to be there.

The event is a joint fundraiser between Trump's Save America PAC and the Republican National Committee, with up to $5,000 per donor going toward Trump's legal bills through his PAC, according to Axios and ABC News.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Republican presumptive presidential nominee Donald Trump is now expecting to haul in at least $43 million at his fundraiser this weekend at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, Axios reported Thursday.
trump, fundraiser, palm beach, 43 million
258
2024-48-04
Thursday, 04 April 2024 10:48 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved