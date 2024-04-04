Trump Fundraiser Now Expected to Raise $43M

Republican presumptive presidential nominee Donald Trump is now expecting to haul in at least $43 million at his fundraiser this weekend at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, Axios reported Thursday.

The windfall would shatter President Joe Biden's then-record $26 million take last week in New York City and surpass the original expectations of $33 million by Trump's campaign.

Saturday's fundraiser, led by hedge-fund billionaire John Paulson, is being touted as Trump's "Inaugural Leadership Dinner," with a "Chairman Level" donation of $824,600 that puts donors at "dinner seating at President Trump's table," Axios reported.

"This event is greatly exceeding expectations and shows the Republican Party is united behind President Trump," a source told Axios.

ABC News reported last week that co-chairs of the event include several former ambassadors and Trump administration officials, such as Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon and former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross as well as New York Jets owner Woody Johnson. Former Trump campaign finance chair Todd Ricketts, energy mogul Harold Hamm, aerospace executive Robert Bigelow, hedge fund manager Robert Mercer, and casino tycoon Phil Ruffin are also co-chairs.

The fundraiser is considered Trump's general election kickoff and in attendance will be his former primary opponents, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., Vivek Ramaswamy and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, according to the report. Melania Trump is also expected to be there.

The event is a joint fundraiser between Trump's Save America PAC and the Republican National Committee, with up to $5,000 per donor going toward Trump's legal bills through his PAC, according to Axios and ABC News.