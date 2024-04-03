×
Report: Trump, RNC Raise $65.6 Million in March

MAGA sign.
(Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 03 April 2024 12:13 PM EDT

Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee raised $65.6 million in March, Politico reported, a figure his allies hope will ease concerns about the amount in his war chest as the former president's accounts have been nearly drained due to mounting legal fees.

Trump has spent more than $100 million on lawyers and other costs related to indictments, various probes, and criminal trials. He is also facing a cash deficit against President Joe Biden, whose campaign committee is outraising Trump, in money raised from large contributions and small individual donations under $200, according to OpenSecrets, a research group that tracks money and influence in U.S. politics.

"President Donald J. Trump has again created a fundraising juggernaut among Republicans. While he has been the presumptive nominee for the Republican Party for less than a month, the RNC and Trump campaign are one unified operation and focused on victory," RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said in a statement.

"We're raising funds and making strategic investments to get out the vote and protect the ballot. We are going to win BIG in just 31 weeks."

Biden's team has raised $188.8 million from his campaign committee and outside groups,  compared to Trump's $179.2 million.

More money is not always an indication of success, however. Trump beat Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016 after she raised $769.9 million, well over the $433.4 million he raised.

In a statement to the Washington Examiner, Biden campaign spokesperson Ammar Moussa said: "Donald Trump spent his first month as the presumptive Republican nominee holed up in a back room at Mar-a-Lago with billionaire special interests while he continues to struggle with the kind of grassroots donors who are powering our campaign. Trump is spending what money he does have on everything but reaching out to the voters — and it's obvious he doesn't have the infrastructure, the donor base, or the broad appeal to win this election."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee raised $65.6 million in March, Politico reported, a figure his allies hope will ease concerns about the amount in his war chest as the former president's accounts have been nearly drained due to mounting legal fees.
Wednesday, 03 April 2024 12:13 PM
