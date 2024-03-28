RNC Chair Michael Whatley to Newsmax: Working 'Hand-in-Glove' With Trump

The Republican National Committee will work "hand-in-glove" with Donald Trump's campaign to get out voters and protect the ballot, new RNC Chair Michael Whatley, hand-picked by Trump, told Newsmax.

"Everything that we do is focused on winning and making sure that we are hand-in-glove with the president's campaign," Whatley told Thursday's "Wake Up America." "We're going to be working with the Senate campaign to make sure that we flip the Senate and the House campaign team to make sure that we expand our majority in the House.

"But at the end of the day, It all comes down to fundamentals. We're going to get out the vote. We're going to protect the ballot."

A new Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll this week shows Biden pulling ahead of Trump in Wisconsin and in a virtual tie in Michigan and Pennsylvania in other battleground states.

Whatley said the RNC's plan to swing such states red means having communications with American voters about essential matters such as jobs and the economy.

"They care about security, education, and safety," he said. "We're going to talk to them about the issues that care that they care about, and that's where we're going to play all day long every day between now and Election Day."

Meanwhile, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley gathered about 3 million votes while she was still campaigning for the presidency, and efforts are in play to unite the party behind Trump, Whatley said.

"Donald Trump cleared the primary earlier than any nominee has ever done so in a contested primary, and we feel like the entire party is coming in behind him," he said. "We are right now in the process of merging the RNC operations with the president's campaign so that we will have one message."

That is because voters know four more years under President Joe Biden will not work for the American people, Whatley said.

"They were better off under President Trump, and they will be better off again under President Trump," he added.

Whatley also praised his co-chair Lara Trump, calling her an "absolute force of nature."

"She helps us with funding," he said. "She helps us with grassroots. She is great on air anywhere that we need to go. We were just together on Monday, doing a number of different events. I could not ask for a better co-chair."

Whatley also spoke out about his predecessor Ronna McDaniel, who was hired by NBC News as a contributor but fired a few days later after an outcry from star anchors from MSNBC.

"Selective outrage is the best way that I can put it," Whatley said. "This is a network that had no problem bringing Jen Psaki directly out of the White House and putting her on the MSNBC staff and putting her on stage.

"You have Democrats like George Stephanopoulos and Chuck Todd that have positions with these different networks, and yet there is outrage across the board when you try to bring in a Republican."

That shows the "elite media bias" Republicans deal with "all day, every day," he said.

"We are going to find alternative ways to be able to get our message out, and we're not going to necessarily have to confine ourselves to those types of shows, but it is an appalling double standard," Whatley concluded.

