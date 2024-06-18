Kwame Kilpatrick to Newsmax: Media Skewed Trump's Image to Black Americans

Former Detroit Democrat Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick discussed former President Donald Trump's struggle to overcome media perceptions to garner support among Black Americans in an interview with Newsmax on Tuesday.

Kilpatrick, now a pastor at Movemental Ministries in Detroit, emphasized that Trump has a long history in American business, suggesting that the former president's negative portrayal by the media may have initially influenced public perception. "Donald Trump has been doing business in America for a lot of years; this is not new," he said. "It's just that he's been painted in a corner by the media as being this person who is absolutely against Black folk."

He added that Trump's most vocal supporters often come from regions not traditionally familiar with Black communities, contributing to a perception that is not wholly accurate.

"His largest, most vociferous part of his constituency seems to be people from the South, who are not ordinarily familiar with Black folk," Kilpatrick explained. "He's kind of given that tag, but I just believe that people are tired of the same old rhetoric from both parties, the Democratic Party and the Republican Party. They want independence."

Kilpatrick went further to describe the seismic shift in voter sentiment, particularly in the Black community, expressing a growing discontent with both major political parties.

"People are not just leaving Democratic policies and party, and I'm talking about the tremendous aggressive move towards this kind of leftist agenda. And they're not just leaving the Republican Party where you can't have an opportunity to think; you just got to be all the way right." he said during his appearance on the "Chris Salcedo Show."

He asserted that this dissatisfaction is widespread in various communities, notably in the Black community.

Kilpatrick, who has endorsed Trump for the upcoming election, served as Detroit's mayor from 2002 to 2008 and was convicted in federal court on numerous charges, including extortion, bribery, conspiracy, and fraud. In 2021, Trump commuted his 28-year prison sentence, although Kilpatrick remains responsible for $4.7 million in restitution.

Reflecting on the upcoming election, Kilpatrick desired a shift in the political landscape. "I'm calling Nov. 5th Independence Day as well, not just July 4th," he declared, highlighting a broader desire for change among voters "independence."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com