Marist Poll: Trump, Biden Tied, Trump Leads Full Field

A new poll shows the race between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump is a dead heat.

Biden and Trump are tied 49% among registered voters in an NPR/PBS News/Marist Poll released Tuesday. Among people who definitely plan to vote, Trump leads 50% to 49%.

Biden leads Trump 50% to 48% among independents, while Trump leads Biden 48% to 42% among those who have an unfavorable opinion of both candidates. Trump leads Biden 55% to 43% among white voters, while Biden leads Trump 58% to 40% with nonwhite voters.

The two candidates are tied among voters under 45, while Trump leads Biden 49%-48% among voters 45 years or older.

Factoring in independent candidates, Trump leads Biden 42%-41% with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. getting 11%. Kennedy pulls similar proportions of support from both Trump and Biden supporters, while third-party candidates like Cornel West and Jill Stein pull 7% from Biden.

Voters say Trump is better than Biden on the economy and immigration, while Biden leads when it comes to abortion and preserving democracy. Voters are split on whether Trump or Biden would better handle the United States' role on the world stage.

Biden leads Trump 50%-46% when it comes to which candidate cares more about the average person.

In the wake of Trump's felony conviction in his Manhattan criminal trial, 51% think Trump should definitely or probably serve time in prison, including 13% of Republicans. Only 14% of Democrats think he should definitely or probably not be incarcerated.

The poll was of 1,184 voters was conducted June 10-12 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.