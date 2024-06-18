John McGuire to Newsmax: Rep. Bob Good Not Loyal to Trump

Virginia state Sen. John McGuire, who is challenging Rep. Bob Good, R-Va. in a primary, told Newsmax on Tuesday he has been behind former President Donald Trump since day one.

McGuire did not care about politics until he saw Trump come down the escalator, he told "Newsline."

"That's a man who says what he means and means what he says," McGuire said. "I wrote him a $1,000 check and I've never given a politician a check before. I've been with him through thick and thin."

McGuire contrasted that with Good, a member of the House Freedom Caucus. Trump has endorsed McGuire in the primary in Virginia's 5th Congressional District.

"When Trump won the primary, and we're all rallying behind him to beat Hillary Clinton in the general election, Bob Good was on Facebook trashing President Trump," McGuire said. "That helps Hillary Clinton."

After Trump endorsed Good in 2022, Good endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president.

"He went around the district trashing Trump, saying he's the only man that could lose to Biden," McGuire said. "He said that he's not pro-life and not pro-gun, not conservative, and he can't sit by and watch our party nominate Trump."

McGuire said, like Trump, he is pro-gun, pro-life, and a Christian conservative.

"I have been loyal to President Trump since day one," McGuire said. "I know how to build a team. I know how to lead. I know how to win, and I get things done.

"[Good's] never passed a bill. He's never passed an amendment. And he shrunk our party at the local, state, and federal level."

