Gov. Kristi Noem to Newsmax: Nikki Haley as Trump Running Mate a 'Mistake'

It would be a "mistake" for former President Donald Trump to pick former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley as his running mate, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem told Newsmax.

"President Trump needs to pick whoever will help him win, and I'm all in to help him win and get him back in the White House," Noem, whose name has also been tossed about as a potential vice president pick, told Tuesday night's "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"But if he picked her, I would tell him I disagree with him, but then I would support the ticket because he's still the president, and the president still makes the decisions."

Noem, when asked if she was going to make an announcement about herself, told Bolling she did not know any more than he did about the eventual running mate.

In the past, though, she has said she would be the former president's 2024 running mate in "a heartbeat."

Trump said in September he likes "the concept" of having a female vice president but has not thought much about who he would pick.

However, after speculation started swirling about Haley, several in Trump's camp have ruled her out including his oldest son, Donald Jr., who told Newsmax he would "go to great lengths" to keep his father from adding her to his ticket.

Noem, meanwhile, told Bolling she has had "a lot of disagreements" with Haley over the years.

"I just don't know which Nikki Haley is going to show up every day," Noem said. "She's a different person depending on whatever works for her political agenda."

But Trump is "just himself, and he's just so genuine," Noem said.

"He's just a normal human being who tells the truth and gets up every day fighting for people," she added. "He has no reason to do this job other than the fact that he really, truly does believe in America, and he wants to put the people out there."

Noem and Trump will be speaking at his campaign rally Wednesday night in Sioux City, Iowa.

