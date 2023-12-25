Don Jr. to Newsmax: No Way I'll Let Nikki Be VP

Donald Trump Jr. told Newsmax that he wouldn't have GOP primary candidate Nikki Haley as his father's vice president.

Responding to a clip of Haley on "Eric Bolling The Balance," Trump Jr. says, "I wouldn't have her."

"I would go to great lengths to make sure that that doesn't happen," he adds. "Nikki Haley wants never-ending wars. She's a puppet of the establishment in Washington, D.C. She's the new favorite candidate of the billionaire class — no different than academia and Harvard."

"Ron DeSantis has proven that he doesn't have what it takes to be on that stage. He's embarrassed himself that way. She is now the preferred candidate."

Speaking on the hypothetical scenario that Trump chooses Haley as his running mate, Trump Jr. says the second she gets into office, "all you get is her... trying to destroy Donald Trump from within forever."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com