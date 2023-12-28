McLaughlin to Newsmax: Should Trump Have Haley as an Ally? Too Early to Tell

It's too early to tell whether Donald Trump should build a coalition with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley or keep her far from his campaign since she's actively running to win the Republican primary, says veteran pollster and strategic consultant John McLaughlin.

"It's too early right now because she's an active candidate in the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire," McLaughlin said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"Those who know her record, like in South Carolina ... they basically vote 2 to 1 for Donald Trump, so she's actively running to win this. This week her super PAC spent $5 million in Iowa and New Hampshire versus our super PAC of $1 million, so it's really hard to take her seriously if she's running for vice president or trying to ambush us," he added.

"I think what's more important is for the conservative movement to make sure Trump wins Iowa and New Hampshire. And we're not taking anything for granted."

Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday told Newsmax he would go to "great lengths" to prevent Haley from joining his father's campaign.

"I wouldn't have her on, and I would go to great lengths to make sure that that doesn't happen," Trump Jr. said on Newsmax's "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"Nikki Haley wants never-ending wars," he continued. "She's a puppet of the establishment in Washington, D.C. She's the new favorite candidate of the billionaire class, because they want control — no different than academia at Harvard and using, you know, their billions to exercising influence.

"They want someone they control. Ron DeSantis has proven that he doesn't have what it takes to be on that stage. He's embarrassed himself that way. She's now the preferred candidate."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com