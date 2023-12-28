×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | john mclaughlin | nikki haley | 2024 election | gop | primary | campaign

McLaughlin to Newsmax: Should Trump Have Haley as an Ally? Too Early to Tell

By    |   Thursday, 28 December 2023 09:47 PM EST

It's too early to tell whether Donald Trump should build a coalition with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley or keep her far from his campaign since she's actively running to win the Republican primary, says veteran pollster and strategic consultant John McLaughlin.

"It's too early right now because she's an active candidate in the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire," McLaughlin said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"Those who know her record, like in South Carolina ... they basically vote 2 to 1 for Donald Trump, so she's actively running to win this. This week her super PAC spent $5 million in Iowa and New Hampshire versus our super PAC of $1 million, so it's really hard to take her seriously if she's running for vice president or trying to ambush us," he added.

"I think what's more important is for the conservative movement to make sure Trump wins Iowa and New Hampshire. And we're not taking anything for granted."

Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday told Newsmax he would go to "great lengths" to prevent Haley from joining his father's campaign.

"I wouldn't have her on, and I would go to great lengths to make sure that that doesn't happen," Trump Jr. said on Newsmax's "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"Nikki Haley wants never-ending wars," he continued. "She's a puppet of the establishment in Washington, D.C. She's the new favorite candidate of the billionaire class, because they want control — no different than academia at Harvard and using, you know, their billions to exercising influence.

"They want someone they control. Ron DeSantis has proven that he doesn't have what it takes to be on that stage. He's embarrassed himself that way. She's now the preferred candidate."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Solange Reyner | editorial.reyner@newsmax.com

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
It's too early to tell whether Donald Trump should build a coalition with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley or keep her far from his campaign since she's actively running to win the Republican primary, says veteran pollster and strategic consultant John McLaughlin.
donald trump, john mclaughlin, nikki haley, 2024 election, gop, primary, campaign
344
2023-47-28
Thursday, 28 December 2023 09:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved