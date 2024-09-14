WATCH TV LIVE

Kirk Cameron to Newsmax: New Book About Renewing US Spirit

Saturday, 14 September 2024 11:37 AM EDT

Author Kirk Cameron told Newsmax Saturday that his new book, "Born to be Brave," is about renewing one's spirit in the face of an America that seems to be on the slide.

Cameron, speaking on "Wake Up America Weekend," said his book, slated to land on shelves Oct. 8, flies in the face of "evil forces" that "are decimating American culture."

"I think," the author said, "that this cultural setback just may be a divine setup for a spiritual comeback in our lifetime — led by the family of faith. And people need to draw down on that sense of courage and bravery, faith, and love."

A list of bullet points from the book's summary touches on grand themes such as having compassion for others in the face of backlash, looking at the history of Christianity in the U.S., engaging with the gospel in one's community, and being brave in the face of adversity.

"If we're going to change the nation and the world," a summary of the book reads, "we need to move beyond paralyzed outrage and start acting with courage and confidence. God is already on the move, and we can be a part of the big things he is doing. Because we were born to be brave."

