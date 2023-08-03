Kirk Cameron to Newsmax: 268 Libraries Welcome Event Saturday

"See You at the Library" events are booked at 268 libraries in 45 states Saturday and will feature a "giant army of love and compassion," even in the face of efforts from the American Library Association to block access to the events, actor and writer Kirk Cameron told Newsmax on Thursday.

"We have state senators, governors, mayors, pastors, and county commissioners who are coming out, and they are in full support of this event that's family-friendly, faith-filled, and firmly patriotic," Cameron said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "It's an event for people to sing and pray and to read, so we're expecting tens of thousands across the nation."

Cameron has called for a congressional investigation on claims that the American Library Association is seeking to block conservatives from holding library gatherings by naming alternatives for allowing groups to use library meeting rooms.

Brave Books, Cameron's publisher, says it has obtained a recording of an ALA presentation with a discussion on using "loopholes to block Brave Books story hours."

"The ALA is an organization that receives grants from the city and federal government," Cameron said Thursday. "They receive other monies as well, but taxpayer dollars are given to them and that's to be used to encourage people to come to libraries … they're blocking people from coming to the library while simultaneously promoting things like drag queen story hours."

He added that he wants to invite the ALA to visit local libraries for the events Saturday.

"We would love for you to come and sing with us," said Cameron. "We'd love for you to pray with us. We'd love for you to learn about love for country, love for family, and love for God. We welcome one and all."

