Kirk Cameron to Newsmax: Hope to See You at the Library Aug. 5

Actor and author Kirk Cameron told Newsmax Friday that he's hoping to see "thousands of people" at the library on Aug. 5 for a Brave Books story hour that will feature "books about humility, love, joy and kindness," in spite of the American Library Association's alleged attempts to sabotage the event.

"I, along with Brave Books, am encouraging the public to visit their libraries and host a Brave story hour on Aug. 5," Cameron said during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "It's called, 'See You at the Library,' and we want parents, teachers, friends, families to bring their kids and read them books of virtue.

"The American Library Association is conspiring to deny access to any family that wants to come on that day to read these kinds of books and they're doing it by teaching them how to violate the Constitution and discriminate against people based on their religious views.

"So, this is a really big deal," he continued. "This isn't just a couple of libraries. It's the American Library Association that's doing this and so we're launching an investigation into them because they get funded by taxpayer dollars, and they're using those dollars to encourage libraries to break the Constitution."

Cameron claims that the American Library Association (ALA) is seeking to block conservatives from holding library gatherings as an alternative to the controversial drag queen story hours, which conservatives have decried for allegedly sexualizing children. Brave Books obtained a recording of an ALA presentation in which ALA Office for Intellectual Freedom Director Deborah Caldwell-Stone discusses exploiting "loopholes to block Brave Books story hours."

"It really is the height of hypocrisy for those who are screaming the loudest about banning books in libraries to be the most intent on banning books in libraries — good books about wholesome, traditional American values," Cameron said. "I have one question for the ALA and that is why all the hate? I thought the rules were supposed to be about diversity, equity and inclusion."

Wrapping his call to action in the language of the "Lord of the Rings" series, Cameron invited all "hobbits" to "the Shire to gather for an unforgettable battle against the orcs on Aug. 5."

"Go to bravebooks.com and click on 'See You at the Library,'" he said. "This is something you can do to help defend our republic.

"We already have people in over 30 states showing up in libraries and we're teaching them how to maneuver around these pushbacks from the library that are unconstitutional," he said. "One of the ways that we're going to do that is by showing them their constitutional rights and how we've been doing it for the last six months, and they can, too."

