Kira Rudik to Newsmax: Biden Visit Fuels Ukrainians' Hopes of Winning War

Ukrainian Parliament member Kira Rudik began hearing the buzz surrounding President Joe Biden's surprise visit to the capital city of Kyiv Monday morning — even if Ukraine's security detail couldn't confirm which VIP was headed to the country.

"I learned about the visit today, early in the morning," Rudik told Newsmax on Monday afternoon, while appearing on "John Bachman Now" with host Bianca de la Garza.

"People started calling about a [media crush] in the center of the city, and that we were expecting somebody very important," said Rudik.

The Ukrainian people couldn't have asked for a more meaningful visit, added Rudik. President Biden, the leader of the free world, showing his full support for Ukraine's effort in its war with Russia — just four days before the one-year anniversary of the invasion.

"I cannot overstate how happy and motivated the people are by his visit," Rudik said of Biden meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "Because," as a country, "we're running on the fuel of hope right now; and today, we have more of that fuel."

Rudik was joined by noted foreign policy expert Michael Szanto in her Newsmax interview; and Szanto also couldn't say enough positive things about Biden's visit, in terms of how it could possibly impact the future of "freedom" vs. "terrorism" military conflicts.

"That's the sad reality" of China's partnership with Russia, said Szanto. "But it's a war between freedom and a dictatorship. Between freedom and terrorism. Putin is a glorified terrorist. He's terrorizing the Ukrainian people. He's terrorizing the rest [of Europe] — or at least trying to."

"Putin's goal is to revive what President Reagan once called 'The Evil Empire.' And Putin wants to revive that; and we need to stop him from accomplishing this," added Szanto.

Rudik isn't surprised by China's interests in helping Russia succeed in its war.

"We've never had any illusions about which side China is on. And we take absolutely seriously" China increasing its military support for Russia, said Rudik.

"So that would be a question for that Democratic community, the leadership of the free world, as in, 'How do we all react?'" Rudik rhetorically asked. "We have seen China act this way to help Russia avoid sanctions."

The Ukrainian people believe "this is not a fight between Russia and Ukraine. This is a fight between the concept. This is about respecting international laws, or doing whatever you want in the 21st century," lamented Rudik.

